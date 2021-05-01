Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Trading Up 0.2%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 7,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 84,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACX)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

