Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.68 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

