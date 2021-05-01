Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 44% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $7.08 or 0.00012285 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $19.94 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00436048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00166751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00212019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003945 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 170.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

