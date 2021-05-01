Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $7.36 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $10.38 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $7.36 or 0.00012818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00442483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00168476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00217702 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003875 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 153.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

