PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $3,041.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,539,720 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.