Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $391,214.01 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $391,214.01 and $317.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.97 or 0.05095333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.01 or 0.01744047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00480380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.26 or 0.00735779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.00572402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00443024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

