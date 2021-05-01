Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 11,405,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,276. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

