PIXEL Hits Market Capitalization of $66.95 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $66.95 million and approximately $512.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $989.52 or 0.01729999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00574103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003744 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

