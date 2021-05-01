Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $5,443.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00197313 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

