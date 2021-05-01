PKG Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $205.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $179,338.41 and approximately $205.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.01116319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00727418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.02 or 0.99834859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars.

