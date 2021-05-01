PlayFuel (PLF) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $5.94 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

