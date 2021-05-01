Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,685.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $97,685.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00858376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.41 or 0.08504691 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

