Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Plug Power makes up about 0.6% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

