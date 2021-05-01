Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.13

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $27.40. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 17,422 shares.

The company has a market cap of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

