Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $$19.50 during trading on Friday. Plus500 has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

