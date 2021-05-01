Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $$19.50 during trading on Friday. Plus500 has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.
About Plus500
