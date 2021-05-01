Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
Polaris has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Shares of PII opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
