Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Polaris has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of PII opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

