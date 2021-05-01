Polkacover (CVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.15 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $979,029.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkacover has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00284334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.72 or 0.01094348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00716507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.33 or 0.99909145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

