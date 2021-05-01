Polkadex Hits Market Capitalization of $43.24 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and $7.58 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $22.02 or 0.00038079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

