POPCHAIN Market Cap Reaches $608,639.70 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $608,639.70 and $1,093.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051811 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

