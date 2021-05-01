Populous (PPT) Price Up 36.8% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Populous has a total market capitalization of $276.90 million and $5.71 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00009045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.83 or 0.00859028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.