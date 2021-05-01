Portion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,274.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $177,274.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

