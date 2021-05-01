Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

POR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 544,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.