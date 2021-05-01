Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.
POR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 544,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.