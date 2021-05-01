Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of POST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. 313,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,791.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

