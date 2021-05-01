PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $9.38 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $10,265.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,512.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.22 or 0.05018439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $997.34 or 0.01734142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00470144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.87 or 0.00738744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00589127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00439589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004255 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,119,181 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

