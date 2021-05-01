PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells $4,791,636.69 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69.

Michael J. Covey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

