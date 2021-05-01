PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

