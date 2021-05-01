PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,117 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $171.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

