Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.80. Precipio shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 281,770 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Precipio alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.