Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.80. Precipio shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 281,770 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)
Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.
