Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,378,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,191 shares of company stock worth $587,793. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

