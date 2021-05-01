Precium Hits 1-Day Volume of $444,116.00 (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Precium has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $444,116.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Precium has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.91 or 0.00470325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Precium Coin Profile

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

