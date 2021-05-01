Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

