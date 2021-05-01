Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,270 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

