Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,592 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

