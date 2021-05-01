Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average is $253.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.