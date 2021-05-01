Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

