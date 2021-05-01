Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,232 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 620,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 84,021 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2,006.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

