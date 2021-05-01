Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

