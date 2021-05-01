Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.40% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

FMHI stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

