Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253 over the last ninety days.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

