Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

