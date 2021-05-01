Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 173.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

