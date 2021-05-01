Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $365.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.53 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

