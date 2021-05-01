Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 303.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $69.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

