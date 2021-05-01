Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9,153.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 175,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

