Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

