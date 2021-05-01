Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

