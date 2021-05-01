Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $179.35 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.