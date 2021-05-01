Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.