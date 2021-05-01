Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $114.85.

