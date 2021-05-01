Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 366.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $158.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $144.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

