Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $85.14 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $96.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.